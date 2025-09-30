Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines saddle up during Horsemanship and Animal Packers Course 2-25 [Image 4 of 6]

    BRIDGEPORT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Enge You 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Samuel Stein, a Texas native, instructor with Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command, grooms a Percheron Draft Mule, Jimmy, during Horsemanship and Animal Packers Course 2-25 at MCMWTC, Bridgeport, California, Sep. 6, 2025. The Animal Packers Course teaches personnel to load and maintain pack animals for military applications in difficult terrain with mission-essential gear. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Enge You)

