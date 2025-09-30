U.S. Marines saddle up during Horsemanship and Animal Packers Course 2-25

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. John Conroy, a Tennessee native, instructor with Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command, poses for a photo with his Mustang, Jasper, during Horsemanship and Animal Packers Course 2-25 at MCMWTC, Bridgeport, California, Sep. 6, 2025. The Animal Packers Course teaches personnel to load and maintain pack animals for military applications in difficult terrain with mission-essential gear. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Enge You)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2025 15:54
|Photo ID:
|9353124
|VIRIN:
|250906-M-AN711-1009
|Resolution:
|5169x7749
|Size:
|26.32 MB
|Location:
|BRIDGEPORT, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
