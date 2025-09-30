'Warrior Medics' acquire new skills, knowledge in ANC Operational Nursing Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Jodelle Schroeder, the deputy corps chief of the U.S. Army Nurse Corps, poses alongside Sgt. Amy Chavira, center, a licensed practical nurse with the Fort Bliss, Texas-based 10th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment and U.S. Army Reserve Lt. Col. Elizabeth Miller, chief project manager of the Army Reserve Medical Management Center, during the first day of the ANC Operational Nursing Event held in Fort McCoy, Wis., from Sept. 13, 2025, through Sept. 14, 2025. ANC ONE is a discussion-based and scenario-driven event hosted by both the San Antonio, Texas-based Medical Readiness and Training Command and the Fort McCoy, Wis., based Regional Training Site - Medical, and covered topics such as individual and unit mobilization medical and dental readiness, as well as the debut of the Modular Advanced Treatment Trainer, also known as MATTi, female training manikin. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Lt. Col. Valerie Palacios)