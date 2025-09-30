Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    'Warrior Medics' acquire new skills, knowledge in ANC Operational Nursing Event [Image 5 of 7]

    'Warrior Medics' acquire new skills, knowledge in ANC Operational Nursing Event

    KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2025

    Photo by Lt. Col. Valerie Palacios 

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Lt. Col. Phan Kim Helgemoe, the deputy of clinical operations for the Pinellas Park, Fla., based Army Reserve Medical Command, and USAR Maj. Kiley Scott, a critical care nurse and talent manager for the Fort Knox, Ky., based Human Resources Command, insert an endotracheal tube into the mouth of a partial manikin during the second day of the U.S. Army Nurse Corps Operational Nursing Event held in Fort McCoy, Wis., from Sept. 13, 2025, through Sept. 14, 2025. ANC ONE is a discussion-based and scenario-driven event hosted by both the San Antonio, Texas-based Medical Readiness and Training Command and the Fort McCoy, Wis., based Regional Training Site - Medical, and covered topics such as individual and unit mobilization medical and dental readiness, as well as the debut of the Modular Advanced Treatment Trainer, also known as MATTi, female training manikin. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Lt. Col. Valerie Palacios)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2025
    Date Posted: 10.02.2025 19:42
    Photo ID: 9352277
    VIRIN: 250914-A-AJ074-1116
    Resolution: 4994x3329
    Size: 13.77 MB
    Location: KENTUCKY, US
    This work, 'Warrior Medics' acquire new skills, knowledge in ANC Operational Nursing Event [Image 7 of 7], by LTC Valerie Palacios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Reserve Medical Command
    Fort McCoy
    Army Medicine
    Army Nurse Corps
    Regional Training Site - Medical
    Medical Readiness and Training Command

