'Warrior Medics' acquire new skills, knowledge in ANC Operational Nursing Event

U.S. Army Reserve Capt. Kelly Sambrano, clinical operations officer for the Nashville, Tenn., based Southeast Medical Area Readiness Support Group, inserts an endotrachael tube into the mouth of a mannikin wth assistance from USAR Lt. Col. Joahna Sandoval-Murchison, chief nurse and deputy surgeon with the Fort Jackson, S.C., based 81st Readiness Division and several other Soldiers during the second day of the U.S. Army Nurse Corps Operational Nursing Event held in Fort McCoy, Wis., from Sept. 13, 2025, through Sept. 14, 2025. ANC ONE is a discussion-based and scenario-driven event hosted by both the San Antonio, Texas-based Medical Readiness and Training Command and the Fort McCoy, Wis., based Regional Training Site - Medical, and covered topics such as individual and unit mobilization medical and dental readiness, as well as the debut of the Modular Advanced Treatment Trainer, also known as MATTi, female training manikin. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Lt. Col. Valerie Palacios)