'Warrior Medics' acquire new skills, knowledge in ANC Operational Nursing Event

U.S. Army Reserve Lt. Col. Phan Kim Helgemoe, deputy officer-in-charge of clinical operations for the Pinellas Park, Fla., based Army Reserve Medical Command, trains on suture tools and techinques whilst USAR Maj. Jessica Ewing, clinical coordinator of the Fort McCoy, Wis., based Regional Training Site - Medical, provides observation during the second day of the U.S. Army Nurse Corps Operational Nursing Event held in Fort McCoy, Wis., from Sept. 13, 2025, through Sept. 14, 2025. ANC ONE is a discussion-based and scenario-driven event hosted by both the San Antonio, Texas-based Medical Readiness and Training Command and RTS-MED that covered topics such as individual and unit mobilization medical and dental readiness, as well as the debut of the Modular Advanced Treatment Trainer, also known as MATTi, female training manikin. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Lt. Col. Valerie Palacios)