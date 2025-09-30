'Warrior Medics' acquire new skills, knowledge in ANC Operational Nursing Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Reserve Capt. Donald Dissinger, a medical provider for the Richmond, Va., based 7417th Troop Medical Clinic, prepares a surgical suture for a manikin arm during the second day of the U.S. Army Nurse Corps Operational Nursing Event held in Fort McCoy, Wis., from Sept. 13, 2025, through Sept. 14, 2025. ANC ONE is a discussion-based and scenario-driven event hosted by both the San Antonio, Texas-based Medical Readiness and Training Command and the Fort McCoy, Wis., based Regional Training Site - Medical, and covered topics such as individual and unit mobilization medical and dental readiness, as well as the debut of the Modular Advanced Treatment Trainer, also known as MATTi, female training manikin. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Lt. Col. Valerie Palacios)