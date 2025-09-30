Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    'Warrior Medics' acquire new skills, knowledge in ANC Operational Nursing Event [Image 2 of 7]

    'Warrior Medics' acquire new skills, knowledge in ANC Operational Nursing Event

    KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2025

    Photo by Lt. Col. Valerie Palacios 

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    U.S. Army Sgt. Amy Chavira, center, a licensed practical nurse with the Fort Bliss, Texas-based 10th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment, wraps a tourniquet over the leg of a manikin with assistance from U.S. Army 1st Lt. Sarah Plank, a medical officer assigned to the Moncrief Army Health Clinic in Fort Jackson, S.C., and USAR Maj. Justin Sikes, medical readiness officer for the Richmond, Va., based 7457th Medical Operational Readiness Unit, during the second day of the U.S. Army Nurse Corps Operational Nursing Event held in Fort McCoy, Wis., from Sept. 13, 2025, through Sept. 14, 2025. ANC ONE is a discussion-based and scenario-driven event hosted by both the San Antonio, Texas-based Medical Readiness and Training Command and the Fort McCoy, Wis., based Regional Training Site - Medical, and covered topics such as individual and unit mobilization medical and dental readiness, as well as the debut of the Modular Advanced Treatment Trainer, also known as MATTi, female training manikin. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Lt. Col. Valerie Palacios)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2025
    Date Posted: 10.02.2025 19:42
    Location: KENTUCKY, US
    Army Reserve Medical Command
    Fort McCoy
    Army Medicine
    Army Nurse Corps
    Regional Training Site - Medical
    Medical Readiness and Training Command

