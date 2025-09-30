E2B Patrol Lanes

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Jacob Jackson, an information technology specialist assigned to 102nd Signal Battalion, 2nd Signal Brigade, applies camouflage during Expert Soldier Badge testing at the Baumholder Military Operations in Urban Terrain site on U.S. Army Garrison Baumholder, Germany, Oct. 2, 2025. The task measures a Soldier’s readiness to operate effectively in combat conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)