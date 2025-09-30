Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    E2B Patrol Lanes [Image 13 of 18]

    E2B Patrol Lanes

    GERMANY

    10.01.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Victor Garza, a military police officer assigned to the 92nd Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, applies camouflage during Expert Soldier Badge testing at the Baumholder Military Operations in Urban Terrain site on U.S. Army Garrison Baumholder, Germany, Oct. 2, 2025. The task measures a Soldier’s readiness to operate effectively in combat conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)

