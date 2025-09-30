E2B Patrol Lanes

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Raymond Ristau, a signal support systems specialist assigned to 529th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, applies camouflage during Expert Soldier Badge testing at the Baumholder Military Operations in Urban Terrain site on U.S. Army Garrison Baumholder, Germany, Oct. 2, 2025. The task measures a Soldier’s readiness to operate effectively in combat conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)