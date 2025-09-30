E2B Patrol Lanes

U.S. Army Sgt. Luis Parga, a human resources specialist assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 95th Combat Support Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade, applies camouflage during Expert Soldier Badge testing at the Baumholder Military Operations in Urban Terrain site on U.S. Army Garrison Baumholder, Germany, Oct. 2, 2025. The task measures a Soldier’s readiness to operate effectively in combat conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)
Date Taken:
|10.01.2025
Date Posted:
|10.02.2025 17:20
Photo ID:
|9352078
VIRIN:
|251002-A-PT551-7404
Resolution:
|7322x5230
Size:
|2.54 MB
Location:
|DE
Web Views:
|2
Downloads:
|0
