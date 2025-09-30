E2B Patrol Lanes

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Victor Garza, a military police officer assigned to the 92nd Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, applies camouflage during Expert Soldier Badge testing at the Baumholder Military Operations in Urban Terrain site on U.S. Army Garrison Baumholder, Germany, Oct. 2, 2025. The task measures a Soldier’s readiness to operate effectively in combat conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)