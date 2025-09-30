Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    E2B Patrol Lanes [Image 8 of 18]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    E2B Patrol Lanes

    GERMANY

    10.01.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    U.S. Army Sgt. Luis Parga, a human resources specialist assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 95th Combat Support Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade, applies camouflage during Expert Soldier Badge testing at the Baumholder Military Operations in Urban Terrain site on U.S. Army Garrison Baumholder, Germany, Oct. 2, 2025. The task measures a Soldier’s readiness to operate effectively in combat conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2025
    Date Posted: 10.02.2025 17:20
    Photo ID: 9352077
    VIRIN: 251002-A-PT551-9005
    Resolution: 5575x4460
    Size: 3.58 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, E2B Patrol Lanes [Image 18 of 18], by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    E2B Medical Lanes
    E2B Medical Lanes
    E2B Medical Lanes
    E2B Patrol Lanes
    E2B Patrol Lanes
    E2B Patrol Lanes
    E2B Patrol Lanes
    E2B Patrol Lanes
    E2B Patrol Lanes
    E2B Patrol Lanes
    E2B Patrol Lanes
    E2B Patrol Lanes
    E2B Patrol Lanes
    E2B Patrol Lanes
    E2B Patrol Lanes
    E2B Patrol Lanes
    E2B Patrol Lanes
    E2B Patrol Lanes

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ESB
    Human Resource Specialist
    StrongerTogether
    First in Support
    Expert Soldier Badge
    SwordOfFreedom

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download