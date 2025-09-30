Chaplain Col. Eric Dean Promotion Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. John Stanley (right), the 21st Theater Sustainment Command deputy commanding general, congratulates Col. Eric Dean, command chaplain for the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, on his promotion to colonel, Daenner Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, October 2, 2025. Dean was congratulated for his extensive service and eagerness to continue it. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elijah Campbell)