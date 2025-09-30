Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chaplain Col. Eric Dean Promotion Ceremony [Image 6 of 6]

    Chaplain Col. Eric Dean Promotion Ceremony

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    10.02.2025

    Photo by Spc. Elijah Campbell 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. John Stanley (right), the 21st Theater Sustainment Command deputy commanding general, congratulates Col. Eric Dean, command chaplain for the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, on his promotion to colonel, Daenner Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, October 2, 2025. Dean was congratulated for his extensive service and eagerness to continue it. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elijah Campbell)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2025
    Date Posted: 10.02.2025 10:06
    Photo ID: 9351418
    VIRIN: 251002-A-RM492-3423
    Resolution: 4221x3269
    Size: 8.15 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    #21stTSC #StrongerTogether #FirstInSupport

