Chaplain Col. Eric Dean Promotion Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Eric Dean, command chaplain for the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, poses with his family, during his promotion ceremony on Daenner Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, October 2, 2025. A command chaplain is a military officer serving as a senior advisor and staff member to a commanding officer, providing counsel on religious, moral, and ethical matters, and ensuring the free exercise of religion for all personnel and their families. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elijah Campbell)