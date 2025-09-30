Chaplain Col. Eric Dean Promotion Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Eric Dean, command chaplain for the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, is promoted by his wife, Sylvia Dean, during a ceremony at Daenner Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Oct. 2, 2025. Sylvia Dean pinned her husband’s new rank onto his uniform during the ceremony. Col. David Curlin, U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart command chaplain, served as the guest speaker and highlighted Dean’s military service while expressing his anticipation of working alongside him in his new role. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elijah Campbell)