Chaplain Col. Eric Dean Promotion Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Eric Dean (left), command chaplain for the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, recites the Oath of Office with Brig. Gen. John Stanley, the 21st TSC deputy commanding general, during his promotion ceremony on Daenner Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, October 2, 2025. The oath reaffirms a Soldier’s commitment to support and defend the Constitution of the United States and faithfully discharge the duties of their office. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elijah Campbell)