Chaplain Col. Eric Dean Promotion Ceremony

U.S. Army Col. Eric Dean, command chaplain for the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, is promoted by his family, during his promotion ceremony on Daenner Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, October 2, 2025. Dean is an ordained Southern Baptist minister, and is endorsed by the North American Mission Board, Southern Baptist Convention. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elijah Campbell)