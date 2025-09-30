Chaplain Col. Eric Dean Promotion Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Eric Dean (center), command chaplain for the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, and other chaplains from around the 21st TSC footprint pray together during his promotion ceremony on Daenner Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, October 2, 2025. Chaplains provide religious services, education, and ceremonies for all service members and their families, ensuring they can practice their faith regardless of location. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elijah Campbell)