Raising the Bar: USAF, RSAF CDDAR exercise lifts C-130J Super Hercules

U.S. Air Force and Royal Saudi Air Force service members prepare to lift a C-130J Super Hercules during a Crash, Damaged, Disabled, Aircraft Recovery exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 24, 2025. Sustained regional collaboration, training and innovation remain vital to global stability and security in the CENTCOM AOR. Exercises with USAF and RSAF service members demonstrate the effective integration of each nation’s capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)