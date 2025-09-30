Raising the Bar: USAF, RSAF CDDAR exercise lifts C-130J Super Hercules

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Right, U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Patrick McParlane, 378th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron flight chief, discusses operations with a Royal Saudi Air Force service member during a Crash, Damaged, Disabled, Aircraft Recovery exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 24, 2025. USAF and RSAF service members regularly participate in exercises like these to showcase our ability to operate in a high-intensity environment, improving readiness, responsiveness and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)