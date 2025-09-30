U.S. Senior Airman Zachariah Everett, 378th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron Crash, Damaged, Disabled, Aircraft Recovery transient and alert journeyman, ties a knot for use in a CDDAR exercise with Royal Saudi Air Force service members within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 24, 2025. The CDDAR exercise focused on the safe and efficient recovery of aircraft that have been damaged, crashed, or disabled on or off an airfield to ensure the rapid restoration of operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2025 02:54
|Photo ID:
|9349581
|VIRIN:
|250724-F-CW240-1072
|Resolution:
|3973x2646
|Size:
|932.38 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Raising the Bar: USAF, RSAF CDDAR exercise lifts C-130J Super Hercules [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.