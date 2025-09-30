Raising the Bar: USAF, RSAF CDDAR exercise lifts C-130J Super Hercules

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Senior Airman Zachariah Everett, 378th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron Crash, Damaged, Disabled, Aircraft Recovery transient and alert journeyman, ties a knot for use in a CDDAR exercise with Royal Saudi Air Force service members within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 24, 2025. The CDDAR exercise focused on the safe and efficient recovery of aircraft that have been damaged, crashed, or disabled on or off an airfield to ensure the rapid restoration of operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)