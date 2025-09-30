Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raising the Bar: USAF, RSAF CDDAR exercise lifts C-130J Super Hercules [Image 3 of 6]

    Raising the Bar: USAF, RSAF CDDAR exercise lifts C-130J Super Hercules

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.24.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Dunkleberger  

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the Royal Saudi Air Force is lifted off the ground during a Crash, Damaged, Disabled, Aircraft Recovery exercise with U.S. Air Force and RSAF service members within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 24, 2025. During the exercise, the two regional partner nations worked together to perform a fuselage lift, demonstrating the 378th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron, 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron, and RSAF’s response capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 10.01.2025 02:54
    Photo ID: 9349580
    VIRIN: 250724-F-CW240-1517
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    CDDAR
    AFCENT
    378th ECES
    378th EMXS
    CENTCOM

