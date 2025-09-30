Raising the Bar: USAF, RSAF CDDAR exercise lifts C-130J Super Hercules

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the Royal Saudi Air Force is lifted off the ground during a Crash, Damaged, Disabled, Aircraft Recovery exercise with U.S. Air Force and RSAF service members within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 24, 2025. During the exercise, the two regional partner nations worked together to perform a fuselage lift, demonstrating the 378th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron, 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron, and RSAF’s response capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)