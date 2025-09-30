A C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the Royal Saudi Air Force is lifted off the ground during a Crash, Damaged, Disabled, Aircraft Recovery exercise with U.S. Air Force and RSAF service members within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 24, 2025. During the exercise, the two regional partner nations worked together to perform a fuselage lift, demonstrating the 378th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron, 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron, and RSAF’s response capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2025 02:54
|Photo ID:
|9349580
|VIRIN:
|250724-F-CW240-1517
|Resolution:
|4016x2675
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Raising the Bar: USAF, RSAF CDDAR exercise lifts C-130J Super Hercules [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.