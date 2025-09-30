U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Robert McIntosh, 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron pavements and equipment craftsman, operates a crane during a Crash, Damaged, Disabled, Aircraft Recovery exercise with Royal Saudi Air Force service members within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 24, 2025. Exercises like these promote readiness and build our capacity to operate seamlessly together with our regional partners, leading to an overall enhanced ability to respond to incidents quickly and ensure continuous air power projection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2025 02:54
|Photo ID:
|9349582
|VIRIN:
|250724-F-CW240-1144
|Resolution:
|3814x2540
|Size:
|980.62 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Raising the Bar: USAF, RSAF CDDAR exercise lifts C-130J Super Hercules [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.