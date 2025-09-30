Raising the Bar: USAF, RSAF CDDAR exercise lifts C-130J Super Hercules

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Robert McIntosh, 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron pavements and equipment craftsman, operates a crane during a Crash, Damaged, Disabled, Aircraft Recovery exercise with Royal Saudi Air Force service members within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 24, 2025. Exercises like these promote readiness and build our capacity to operate seamlessly together with our regional partners, leading to an overall enhanced ability to respond to incidents quickly and ensure continuous air power projection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)