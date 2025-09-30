Raising the Bar: USAF, RSAF CDDAR exercise lifts C-130J Super Hercules

U.S. Air Force and Royal Saudi Air Force service members rig a crane to lift a C-130J Super Hercules during a Crash, Damaged, Disabled, Aircraft Recovery exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 24, 2025. Airmen from the 378th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron and 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron utilize exercises like these to minimize downtime after incidents, and ensure airframes are returned to operational status as quickly and safely as possible for continuous air power projection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2025 02:54
|Photo ID:
|9349579
|VIRIN:
|250724-F-CW240-1245
|Resolution:
|3476x2315
|Size:
|1020.67 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
