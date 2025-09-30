Nimitz Host Pakistani Distinguished Visitors

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250922-N-CK885-1067 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Sept. 22, 2025) U.S. Sailors share damage control equipment and procedures with Pakistani sailors in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) during a liaison officer exchange in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)