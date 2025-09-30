Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz Host Pakistani Distinguished Visitors

    Nimitz Host Pakistani Distinguished Visitors

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    09.21.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jaron Wills 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    250922-N-CK885-1067 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Sept. 22, 2025) U.S. Sailors share damage control equipment and procedures with Pakistani sailors in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) during a liaison officer exchange in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2025
    Date Posted: 10.01.2025 02:11
    Photo ID: 9349529
    VIRIN: 250922-N-CK885-1067
    Resolution: 4800x3200
    Size: 2.3 MB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    This work, Nimitz Host Pakistani Distinguished Visitors [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Jaron Wills, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NAVCENT
    CSF
    USCENCOMPA
    USS NIMITZ
    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM

