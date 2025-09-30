Nimitz Hosts Pakistani Distinguished Visitors

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250922-N-AW546-1105 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Sept. 22, 2025) Pakistani sailors operate the helm on the bridge of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) during a liaison officer exchange in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)