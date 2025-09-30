250922-N-IP140-1138 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Sept. 22, 2025) The Arleigh-Burke class guided missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) steams alongside the Pakistan Navy MILGEM-class corvette PNS Babur (P-280) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2025 02:11
|Photo ID:
|9349533
|VIRIN:
|250922-N-IP140-1138
|Resolution:
|3648x2432
|Size:
|2.01 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
This work, Nimitz Strike Group Steams Alongside Pakistan Navy Destroyers [Image 7 of 7], by SA Franklyn Guage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.