Nimitz Strike Group Steams Alongside Pakistan Navy Destroyers

250922-N-IP140-1138 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Sept. 22, 2025) The Arleigh-Burke class guided missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) steams alongside the Pakistan Navy MILGEM-class corvette PNS Babur (P-280) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)