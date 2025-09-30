Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nimitz Hosts Pakistani Distinguished Visitors [Image 3 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Nimitz Hosts Pakistani Distinguished Visitors

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    09.21.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jaron Wills 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    250922-N-AW546-1059 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Sept. 22, 2025) Pakistani sailors tour the bridge of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) during a liaison officer exchange in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2025
    Date Posted: 10.01.2025 02:11
    Photo ID: 9349519
    VIRIN: 250922-N-AW546-1059
    Resolution: 5154x3436
    Size: 2.01 MB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Hosts Pakistani Distinguished Visitors [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Jaron Wills, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Nimitz Host Pakistani Distinguished Visitors
    Nimitz Hosts Pakistani Distinguished Visitors
    Nimitz Hosts Pakistani Distinguished Visitors
    Nimitz Host Pakistani Distinguished Visitors
    Nimitz Hosts Pakistani Distinguished Visitors
    Nimitz Strike Group Steams Alongside Pakistan Navy Destroyers
    Nimitz Strike Group Steams Alongside Pakistan Navy Destroyers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM, USCENTCOM, USCENTCOMPA, NAVCENT, C5F, USS NIMITZ

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download