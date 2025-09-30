Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz Strike Group Steams Alongside Pakistan Navy Destroyers [Image 7 of 7]

    Nimitz Strike Group Steams Alongside Pakistan Navy Destroyers

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    06.25.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Franklyn Guage 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    250922-N-IP140-1338 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Sept. 22, 2025) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) steams alongside Pakistan Navy MILGEM-class corvette PNS Babur (P-280) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2025
    Date Posted: 10.01.2025 02:11
    Photo ID: 9349534
    VIRIN: 250922-N-IP140-1338
    Resolution: 3648x2432
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    NAVCENT
    C5F
    USCENTCOMPA
    USS NIMITZ
    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM

