Nimitz Strike Group Steams Alongside Pakistan Navy Destroyers

250922-N-IP140-1338 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Sept. 22, 2025) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) steams alongside Pakistan Navy MILGEM-class corvette PNS Babur (P-280) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2025 02:11
|Photo ID:
|9349534
|VIRIN:
|250922-N-IP140-1338
|Resolution:
|3648x2432
|Size:
|1.75 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
