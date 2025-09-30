Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3 Car Garage Band visits the 386th AEW [Image 7 of 7]

    3 Car Garage Band visits the 386th AEW

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.29.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    An audience member waves an American flag during the 3 Car Garage Band performance within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 29, 2025. The group is a classic rock cover band who encourages audience participation and engagement, such as singing along and expressing their patriotism. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)

