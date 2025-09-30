Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3 Car Garage Band visits the 386th AEW [Image 4 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    3 Car Garage Band visits the 386th AEW

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.29.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    The 3 Car Garage Band performs within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 29, 2025. The group is a classic rock cover band who performs music spanning five decades from a variety of artists. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 07:48
    Photo ID: 9347344
    VIRIN: 250929-F-KE594-1169
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.01 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3 Car Garage Band visits the 386th AEW [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Timothy Leddick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3 Car Garage Band visits the 386th AEW
    3 Car Garage Band visits the 386th AEW
    3 Car Garage Band visits the 386th AEW
    3 Car Garage Band visits the 386th AEW
    3 Car Garage Band visits the 386th AEW
    3 Car Garage Band visits the 386th AEW
    3 Car Garage Band visits the 386th AEW

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    386 AEW
    USAFCENT
    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)
    band
    Music

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download