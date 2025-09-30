3 Car Garage Band visits the 386th AEW

The 3 Car Garage Band performs within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 29, 2025. The group is a classic rock cover band who performs music spanning five decades from a variety of artists. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2025 07:48
|Photo ID:
|9347343
|VIRIN:
|250929-F-KE594-1080
|Resolution:
|5630x3746
|Size:
|2.57 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
