3 Car Garage Band visits the 386th AEW

386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron K-9 section Airmen take a moment for a photo with the 3 Car Garage Band within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 29, 2025. The band visited the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing to perform for deployed service members while touring the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)