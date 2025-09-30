386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron K-9 section Airmen take a moment for a photo with the 3 Car Garage Band within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 29, 2025. The band visited the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing to perform for deployed service members while touring the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2025 07:47
|Photo ID:
|9347341
|VIRIN:
|250929-F-MC101-1124
|Resolution:
|4130x2759
|Size:
|5.57 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3 Car Garage Band visits the 386th AEW [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Mark Colmenares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.