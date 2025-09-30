3 Car Garage Band visits the 386th AEW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

David Gladish, 3 Car Garage Band guitarist and vocalist, performs within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 29, 2025. The group is a classic rock cover band who performs music spanning five decades from a variety of artists. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)