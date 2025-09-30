3 Car Garage Band visits the 386th AEW

David Gladish, left, 3 Car Garage Band guitarist and vocalist, and John Sperrazzo, 3 Car Garage Band keyboardist and vocalist, hype up the crowd during a performance within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 29, 2025. The classic rock cover band played a variety of decade favorites while engaging the audience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2025 07:48
|Photo ID:
|9347342
|VIRIN:
|250929-F-KE594-1067
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.89 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
