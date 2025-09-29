Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    352d SOW Joins Exercise Cobra Warrior [Image 7 of 7]

    352d SOW Joins Exercise Cobra Warrior

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.23.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force special tactics operators assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing descend through the clouds after completing a military free fall as part of Exercise Cobra Warrior 25-2, Sept. 23, 2025. U.S. Special Operations Forces are trained, equipped and ready to stand alongside Allies to support NATO’s strategic concept for deterrence and defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 03:13
    Photo ID: 9347017
    VIRIN: 250923-F-GK113-1348
    Resolution: 5596x3148
    Size: 6.8 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    This work, 352d SOW Joins Exercise Cobra Warrior [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SOCEUR
    352d SOW
    Cobra Warrior
    NATO
    C130
    USAFE

