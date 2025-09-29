Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    352d SOW Joins Exercise Cobra Warrior [Image 6 of 7]

    352d SOW Joins Exercise Cobra Warrior

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.23.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force special tactics operators assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing execute a military free fall as part of Exercise Cobra Warrior 25-2, Sept. 23, 2025. U.S. Special Operation Forces and NATO Allies possess the organic ability to execute Joint Forcible Entries in support of NATO operations, demonstrating an Alliance able to decisively maneuver and gain advantages in a dynamic security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 03:13
    Photo ID: 9347016
    VIRIN: 250923-F-GK113-1308
    Resolution: 6081x3421
    Size: 7.62 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    This work, 352d SOW Joins Exercise Cobra Warrior [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SOCEUR
    352d SOW
    Cobra Warrior
    NATO
    C130
    USAFE

