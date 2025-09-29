352d SOW Joins Exercise Cobra Warrior

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force special tactics operators assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing execute a military free fall as part of Exercise Cobra Warrior 25-2, Sept. 23, 2025. U.S. Special Operation Forces and NATO Allies possess the organic ability to execute Joint Forcible Entries in support of NATO operations, demonstrating an Alliance able to decisively maneuver and gain advantages in a dynamic security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)