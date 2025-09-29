352d SOW Joins Exercise Cobra Warrior

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force special tactics operator assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing gives the thumbs-up to his team before executing military free fall as part of Exercise Cobra Warrior 25-2, Sept. 23, 2025. The 352d SOW participated in the exercise alongside Allied and partner nations to strengthen multinational cooperation and enhance readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)