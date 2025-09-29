352d SOW Joins Exercise Cobra Warrior

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force special tactics operator assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing climbs aboard an MC-130J Commando II during Exercise Cobra Warrior 25-2 at RAF Mildenhall, England, Sept. 23, 2025. U.S. Special Operations Forces are trained, equipped and ready to stand alongside Allies to support NATO’s strategic concept for deterrence and defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)