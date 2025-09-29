352d SOW Joins Exercise Cobra Warrior

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force loadmaster assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing inspects the ramp of an MC-130J Commando II at RAF Mildenhall, England, Sept. 23, 2025. The 352d SOW participated in Exercise Cobra Warrior 25-2, the RAF’s largest biannual tactical training event, to strengthen multinational cooperation and enhance readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)