    352d SOW Joins Exercise Cobra Warrior

    352d SOW Joins Exercise Cobra Warrior

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.23.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    A U.S. Air Force loadmaster assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing inspects the ramp of an MC-130J Commando II at RAF Mildenhall, England, Sept. 23, 2025. The 352d SOW participated in Exercise Cobra Warrior 25-2, the RAF’s largest biannual tactical training event, to strengthen multinational cooperation and enhance readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 03:13
    Photo ID: 9347011
    VIRIN: 250923-F-GK113-1178
    Resolution: 5336x3001
    Size: 6.86 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
