A U.S. Air Force loadmaster assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing inspects the ramp of an MC-130J Commando II at RAF Mildenhall, England, Sept. 23, 2025. The 352d SOW participated in Exercise Cobra Warrior 25-2, the RAF’s largest biannual tactical training event, to strengthen multinational cooperation and enhance readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2025 03:13
|Photo ID:
|9347011
|VIRIN:
|250923-F-GK113-1178
|Resolution:
|5336x3001
|Size:
|6.86 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 352d SOW Joins Exercise Cobra Warrior [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.