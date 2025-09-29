352d SOW Joins Exercise Cobra Warrior

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force special tactics operators assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing prepare for a military free fall during Exercise Cobra Warrior 25-2, Sept. 23, 2025. U.S. Special Operations Forces are trained, equipped and ready to stand alongside Allies to support NATO’s strategic concept for deterrence and defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)