The Wolf Pack welcomes the 431st ERS

Members of the 431st Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron stand in formation during the 431st ERS activation ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 29, 2025. The 8th Fighter Wing operates as an exercise and rotational force bed down location for U.S. Air Force components in the Republic of Korea, such as the 431st ERS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick)