The Wolf Pack welcomes the 431st ERS

U.S. Air Force Col. Ruben Amezaga, 8th Operations Group commander, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Douglas Slater Jr., 431st Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron commander, unfurl a new guidon for the 431st ERS during an activation ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 29, 2025. The 431st ERS specializes in MQ-9 Reaper operations, which will support U.S.-Korean priorities in intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance across the Indo-Pacific theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick)
431st Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron activates, hosts assumptions of command 제 431원정정찰대대 창설, 지휘권 인수 행사 개최
