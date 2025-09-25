Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Wolf Pack welcomes the 431st ERS [Image 4 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    The Wolf Pack welcomes the 431st ERS

    GUNSAN, SOUTH KOREA

    09.29.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick 

    8th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Ruben Amezaga, 8th Operations Group commander, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Douglas Slater Jr., 431st Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron commander, unfurl a new guidon for the 431st ERS during an activation ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 29, 2025. The 431st ERS specializes in MQ-9 Reaper operations, which will support U.S.-Korean priorities in intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance across the Indo-Pacific theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2025
    Date Posted: 09.29.2025 00:25
    Photo ID: 9344730
    VIRIN: 250929-F-ST571-1079
    Resolution: 5529x3679
    Size: 2.94 MB
    Location: GUNSAN, KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Wolf Pack welcomes the 431st ERS [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Karissa Dick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The Wolf Pack welcomes the 431st ERS
    The Wolf Pack welcomes the 431st ERS
    The Wolf Pack welcomes the 431st ERS
    The Wolf Pack welcomes the 431st ERS
    The Wolf Pack welcomes the 431st ERS
    The Wolf Pack welcomes the 431st ERS
    The Wolf Pack welcomes the 431st ERS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    431st Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron activates, hosts assumptions of command 제 431원정정찰대대 창설, 지휘권 인수 행사 개최

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    Activation Ceremony
    431st ERS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download