The Wolf Pack welcomes the 431st ERS

U.S. Air Force Col. Ruben Amezaga, 8th Operations Group commander, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Douglas Slater Jr., 431st Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron commander, unfurl a new guidon for the 431st ERS during an activation ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 29, 2025. The 431st ERS is a tenant unit of the 8th Fighter Wing specializing in MQ-9 Reaper operations. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)