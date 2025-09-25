Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Wolf Pack welcomes the 431st ERS [Image 6 of 7]

    The Wolf Pack welcomes the 431st ERS

    GUNSAN, SOUTH KOREA

    09.29.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick 

    8th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Douglas Slater Jr., 431st Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron commander, gives a speech during the 431st ERS activation ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 29, 2025. The activation of the 431st ERS reinforces the dedication of the U.S. to peace and security on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    431st Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron activates, hosts assumptions of command 제 431원정정찰대대 창설, 지휘권 인수 행사 개최

