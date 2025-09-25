The Wolf Pack welcomes the 431st ERS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Douglas Slater Jr., 431st Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron commander, gives a speech during the 431st ERS activation ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 29, 2025. The activation of the 431st ERS reinforces the dedication of the U.S. to peace and security on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick)