The Wolf Pack welcomes the 431st ERS

U.S. Air Force Col. Ruben Amezaga, 8th Operations Group commander, passes a guidon to U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Douglas Slater Jr., 431st Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron commander, during the 431st ERS activation ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 29, 2025. Slater assumed command of the 431st ERS, a tenant unit of the 8th Fighter Wing specializing in MQ-9 Reaper operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick)
431st Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron activates, hosts assumptions of command 제 431원정정찰대대 창설, 지휘권 인수 행사 개최
