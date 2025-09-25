Yokota hosts 78th US Air Force Birthday Ball

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, Amn. Kayla Karelas, 374 AW public affairs apprentice, and Chief Master Sgt. Kenneth Hauck, 374 AW command chief, cut the ceremonial cake during the 78th Air Force Ball at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 20, 2025. The Air Force Ball is a time-honored tradition where military communities come together to celebrate Air Force heritage and commemorate past and present contributions to national defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey)