Yokota hosts 78th US Air Force Birthday Ball

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Tyler McGahee, 374th Communications Squadron cyber systems defense technician, presents the 374 AW sword to Col. Richard McElhaney, 374 AW commander, before the ceremonial 78th Air Force Ball cake cutting at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 20, 2025. The Air Force Ball is a time-honored tradition where military communities come together to celebrate Air Force heritage and commemorate past and present contributions to national defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey)